Norris Medicine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 68.17% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norris Medicines are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in March 2022 down 68.17% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 60.19% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.
Norris Medicine shares closed at 20.05 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 111.72% returns over the last 6 months and 119.85% over the last 12 months.
|Norris Medicines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.82
|1.51
|2.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.82
|1.51
|2.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.50
|0.67
|3.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.08
|-1.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.51
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.66
|-0.32
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.29
|0.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|0.28
|-1.18
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|0.29
|-1.16
|Interest
|0.08
|0.48
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-0.19
|-2.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.15
|-0.19
|-2.21
|Tax
|1.08
|--
|0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.23
|-0.19
|-3.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.23
|-0.19
|-3.17
|Equity Share Capital
|9.93
|9.93
|9.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|-0.19
|-3.17
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|-0.19
|-3.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|-0.19
|-3.17
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|-0.19
|-3.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
