Norris Medicine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 62.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norris Medicines are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2020 down 62.01% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 down 162.63% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020 down 148.55% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2019.
Norris Medicine shares closed at 2.95 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -22.37% returns over the last 6 months and -51.64% over the last 12 months.
|Norris Medicines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.36
|1.76
|3.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.36
|1.76
|3.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.74
|0.98
|1.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.80
|-0.16
|-0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.88
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.18
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.60
|0.45
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|-0.56
|1.50
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-0.56
|1.54
|Interest
|0.36
|0.15
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.39
|-0.72
|0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.39
|-0.72
|0.54
|Tax
|-0.84
|--
|-0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|-0.72
|0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|-0.72
|0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|9.93
|9.93
|9.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.72
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.72
|0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.72
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.72
|0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am