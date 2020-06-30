Norris Medicine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 62.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2020 down 62.01% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 down 162.63% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020 down 148.55% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2019.

Norris Medicine shares closed at 2.95 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -22.37% returns over the last 6 months and -51.64% over the last 12 months.