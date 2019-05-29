Norris Medicine Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore in March 2019 up 13.02% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2019 up 765.71% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2019 up 923.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.

Norris Medicine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2018.

Norris Medicine shares closed at 5.75 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 18.56% returns over the last 6 months and -71.60% over the last 12 months.