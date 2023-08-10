English
    Norris Medicine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, down 0.7% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norris Medicines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in June 2023 down 0.7% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 95% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    Norris Medicine shares closed at 11.60 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.96% returns over the last 6 months and 16.00% over the last 12 months.

    Norris Medicines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.951.210.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.951.210.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.13-0.380.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.770.16-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.610.44
    Depreciation0.140.180.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.370.270.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.530.37-0.35
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.530.38-0.35
    Interest0.090.370.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.610.01-0.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.610.01-0.44
    Tax--0.56--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.61-0.54-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.61-0.54-0.44
    Equity Share Capital9.939.939.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.54-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.54-0.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.54-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.54-0.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Norris Medicine #Norris Medicines #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

