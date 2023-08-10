Norris Medicine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, down 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in June 2023 down 0.7% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 95% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Norris Medicine shares closed at 11.60 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.96% returns over the last 6 months and 16.00% over the last 12 months.