Norris Medicine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 37.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in June 2019 down 37.82% from Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2019 up 39.98% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019 up 70.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2018.

Norris Medicine shares closed at 9.60 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)