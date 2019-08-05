Norris Medicine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 37.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norris Medicines are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in June 2019 down 37.82% from Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2019 up 39.98% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019 up 70.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2018.
Norris Medicine shares closed at 9.60 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:12 pm