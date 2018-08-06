Norris Medicine standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4.77 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.77 3.16 3.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.77 3.16 3.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.94 1.78 1.23 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.64 -0.62 0.46 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.09 1.15 1.38 Depreciation 0.18 0.22 0.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.82 1.15 1.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 -0.53 -0.74 Other Income 0.00 0.10 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 -0.43 -0.73 Interest 0.18 0.14 0.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.80 -0.57 -0.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.80 -0.57 -0.91 Tax -- -0.67 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.80 0.10 -0.91 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.80 0.10 -0.91 Equity Share Capital 9.93 9.93 9.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.80 0.10 -0.91 Diluted EPS -0.80 0.10 -0.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.80 0.10 -0.91 Diluted EPS -0.80 0.10 -0.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited