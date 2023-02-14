Norris Medicine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 109.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 109.91% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 1233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.