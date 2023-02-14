 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Norris Medicine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 109.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norris Medicines are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 109.91% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 1233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Norris Medicines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.16 3.03 1.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.16 3.03 1.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.08 2.17 0.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.55 -0.42 0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.65 0.60 0.51
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 -0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.55 0.43 0.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.08 0.28
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.08 0.29
Interest 0.39 0.65 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.20 -0.56 -0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.20 -0.56 -0.19
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -0.56 -0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -0.56 -0.19
Equity Share Capital 9.93 9.93 9.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.56 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.56 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.56 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.56 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited