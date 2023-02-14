Norris Medicine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 109.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norris Medicines are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 109.91% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 1233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Norris Medicine shares closed at 13.44 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.56% returns over the last 6 months and -63.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Norris Medicines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.16
|3.03
|1.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.16
|3.03
|1.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.08
|2.17
|0.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.55
|-0.42
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.60
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|-0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.43
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.08
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.08
|0.29
|Interest
|0.39
|0.65
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.56
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|-0.56
|-0.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.56
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.56
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|9.93
|9.93
|9.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.56
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.56
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.56
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.56
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited