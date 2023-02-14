English
    Norris Medicine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 109.91% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norris Medicines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 109.91% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 1233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Norris Medicine shares closed at 13.44 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.56% returns over the last 6 months and -63.43% over the last 12 months.

    Norris Medicines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.163.031.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.163.031.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.082.170.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.55-0.420.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.600.51
    Depreciation0.150.15-0.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.430.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.080.28
    Other Income0.00--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.080.29
    Interest0.390.650.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.20-0.56-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.20-0.56-0.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.20-0.56-0.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.20-0.56-0.19
    Equity Share Capital9.939.939.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-0.56-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.20-0.56-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-0.56-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.20-0.56-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am