Norris Medicine Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norris Medicines are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore in December 2018 up 11.94% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018 down 88.83% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018 down 275% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.
Norris Medicine shares closed at 3.73 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -53.84% returns over the last 6 months and -71.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Norris Medicines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.11
|3.82
|3.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.11
|3.82
|3.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.93
|1.74
|1.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.26
|0.89
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.85
|0.88
|1.21
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|0.74
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-0.61
|-0.34
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.78
|-0.61
|-0.32
|Interest
|0.18
|0.18
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.96
|-0.79
|-0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.96
|-0.79
|-0.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.96
|-0.79
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.96
|-0.79
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|9.93
|9.93
|9.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|-0.79
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|-0.79
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|-0.79
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|-0.79
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited