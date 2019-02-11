Norris Medicine Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore in December 2018 up 11.94% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018 down 88.83% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018 down 275% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Norris Medicine shares closed at 3.73 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -53.84% returns over the last 6 months and -71.57% over the last 12 months.