Norben Tea Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 37.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in September 2021 down 37.49% from Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021 down 68.2% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021 down 59.86% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2020.

Norben Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2020.

Norben Tea shares closed at 7.10 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.54% returns over the last 6 months and -19.77% over the last 12 months.