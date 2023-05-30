Norben Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 2.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 2.04% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 30.94% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 136% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Norben Tea shares closed at 7.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.43% returns over the last 6 months and 59.18% over the last 12 months.