Norben Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 2.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norben Tea and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 2.04% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 30.94% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 136% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
Norben Tea shares closed at 7.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.43% returns over the last 6 months and 59.18% over the last 12 months.
|Norben Tea and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.74
|2.06
|0.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.74
|2.06
|0.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|0.46
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|1.07
|0.53
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.12
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.26
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.16
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.16
|-0.43
|Interest
|0.29
|0.36
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.21
|-0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|-0.21
|-0.63
|Tax
|0.13
|--
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-0.21
|-0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-0.21
|-0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|11.75
|11.75
|11.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.18
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.18
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.18
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.18
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited