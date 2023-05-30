English
    Norben Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 2.04% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norben Tea and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 2.04% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 30.94% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 136% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    Norben Tea shares closed at 7.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.43% returns over the last 6 months and 59.18% over the last 12 months.

    Norben Tea and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.742.060.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.742.060.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.500.46-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.641.070.53
    Depreciation0.160.120.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.260.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.16-0.50
    Other Income0.030.000.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.16-0.43
    Interest0.290.360.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.35-0.21-0.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.35-0.21-0.63
    Tax0.13--0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.48-0.21-0.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.48-0.21-0.69
    Equity Share Capital11.7511.7511.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-0.18-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.41-0.18-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-0.18-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.41-0.18-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023