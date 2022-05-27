Norben Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 22.37% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norben Tea and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2022 down 22.37% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 73.71% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 308.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
Norben Tea shares closed at 5.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|Norben Tea and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.75
|1.86
|0.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.75
|1.86
|0.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.43
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.86
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.12
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|0.32
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|0.12
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.06
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|0.12
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.20
|0.30
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.17
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|-0.17
|-0.28
|Tax
|0.06
|--
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-0.17
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-0.17
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|11.75
|11.75
|11.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.15
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.15
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.15
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.15
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
