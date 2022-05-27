Norben Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 22.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2022 down 22.37% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 73.71% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 308.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Norben Tea shares closed at 5.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)