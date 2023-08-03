Norben Tea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 19.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in June 2023 down 19.26% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 70.44% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 28.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

Norben Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

Norben Tea shares closed at 7.75 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -47.28% returns over the last 6 months and 21.09% over the last 12 months.