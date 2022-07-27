Norben Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore, up 53.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore in June 2022 up 53.61% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 43.59% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 46.34% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.

Norben Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Norben Tea shares closed at 5.65 on July 25, 2022 (NSE)