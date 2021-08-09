Norben Tea Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2021 down 9.07% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021 down 20.36% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021 down 26.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2020.

Norben Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2020.

Norben Tea shares closed at 6.60 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.35% returns over the last 6 months and -14.29% over the last 12 months.