Norben Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 11.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norben Tea and Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 11.25% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.63% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Norben Tea and Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.06 2.81 1.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.06 2.81 1.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.46 -0.37 0.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.07 1.71 0.86
Depreciation 0.12 0.14 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.73 0.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 0.61 0.12
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 0.61 0.12
Interest 0.36 0.10 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 0.51 -0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.21 0.51 -0.17
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.21 0.51 -0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.21 0.51 -0.17
Equity Share Capital 11.75 11.75 11.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 0.43 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.18 0.43 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 0.43 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.18 0.43 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited