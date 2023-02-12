Norben Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 11.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 11.25% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.63% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Norben Tea shares closed at 12.05 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.97% returns over the last 6 months and 46.06% over the last 12 months.