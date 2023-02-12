Norben Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 11.25% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norben Tea and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 11.25% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.63% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
Norben Tea shares closed at 12.05 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.97% returns over the last 6 months and 46.06% over the last 12 months.
|Norben Tea and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.06
|2.81
|1.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.06
|2.81
|1.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.46
|-0.37
|0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.07
|1.71
|0.86
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.14
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.73
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.61
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.61
|0.12
|Interest
|0.36
|0.10
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.51
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|0.51
|-0.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.51
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.51
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|11.75
|11.75
|11.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.43
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.43
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.43
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.43
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited