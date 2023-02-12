English
    Norben Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 11.25% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norben Tea and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 11.25% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.63% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    Norben Tea and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.062.811.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.062.811.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.46-0.370.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.710.86
    Depreciation0.120.140.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.730.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.610.12
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.610.12
    Interest0.360.100.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.210.51-0.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.210.51-0.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.210.51-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.210.51-0.17
    Equity Share Capital11.7511.7511.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.43-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.180.43-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.43-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.180.43-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
