Norben Tea Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore in December 2021 up 3.53% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 186.26% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 down 29.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.

Norben Tea shares closed at 8.60 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.30% returns over the last 6 months and 24.64% over the last 12 months.