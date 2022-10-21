Non-par products to drive HDFC Life and SBI Life’s Q2FY23 margins, profitability

HDFC Life and SBI Life are expected to see improvement in margin and double-digit growth in net profit in Q2FY23 on the back of higher non-par savings products sales. Both the companies will be reporting their numbers on October 21.

However, the companies will likely to see moderation in APE (Annual Premium Equivalent) growth due to high base. According to analysts at Emkay Global, strong base of Q2FY22, sustained weakness in retail protection demand and volatile macroeconomic environment will result in muted premium growth.

As per an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, HDFC Life’s APE is expected to grow 6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,700 crore. Post-tax profit will likely rise 22 percent to Rs 332 crore.

SBI Life’s APE is expected to grow marginally by a percent to Rs 4,010 crore from Rs 3,980 crore in the same quarter last year. Post-tax profit is likely to grow 34 percent to Rs 331 crore.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities have pegged Value of New Business (VNB) for HDFC Life at Rs 842 crore, a growth of 24.4 percent YoY. VNB margin will likely expand to 29.3 percent reflecting higher share of non-par in the overall portfolio, they said.

A non-participating insurance plan or a non-par plan, does not offer any dividend payouts. The policyholder does not participate in the profits of the life insurance provider.

SBI Life’s VNB has been pegged at Rs 1170 crore, a growth of 13 percent YoY. VNB margins are expected to expand to 28.8 percent. Margins will remain strong on higher contribution from non-par and annuity plans, experts said.

“With good growth in premiums and better return on investments, we expect SBI Life’s AUM to grow by 41 percent YoY to Rs 2.67 lakh crore as on September 30” noted Emkay Global.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​