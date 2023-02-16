 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nomura initiates buy rating on Motherson Sumi, sees potential upside of 19.2%

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Motherson Sumi Wiring, was founded following a demerger from Samvardhana Motherson International. The company has established itself as a dominant player in India's wiring harness segment, commanding an estimated 45% market share as of FY22

Stock Market Today:

Brokerage firm Nomura Research initiated a buy rating on Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd with a target price of Rs 62 a share, implying 19.2 percent returns from the current levels.

Motherson Sumi Wiring was founded following a demerger from Samvardhana Motherson International. The company has established itself as a dominant player in India’s wiring harness segment, commanding an estimated 45 percent market share as of FY22.

It benefits from advanced technology and expertise through its association with Sumitomo Wiring Solutions, which not only holds a significant 25 percent stake in Motherson Sumi but is also a leading global provider of wiring harness solutions.

Nomura says that the wiring harness (WH) content in vehicles has experienced a significant increase, from approximately 2.5 percent in the past to approximately 4.5 percent at present. This rise has driven an impressive 10 percent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past decade, despite only a 2 percent CAGR in OE car sales volume.