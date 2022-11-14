 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nomura downgrades Eicher Motors to 'reduce' on rising risk estimates

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Brokerage sees macroeconomic and stock-specific risks

RE Hunter 350

Slowdown in demand and intensifying competition are the risks brokerage Nomura sees for Eicher Motors and, therefore, analysts have downgraded the stock to ‘reduce’.

The 12-month target price estimate is Rs 3,438, which is about 2 percent below the current market price of around Rs 3,505.

Also watch: Why Eicher Motors may be worth for the long term

“Hunter’s demand has been better than our initial estimates. Hence, we raise our FY23-25F volume estimates by 2-6 percent to 821k / 904k /965k. However, we are concerned that volumes will remain below consensus due to: (1) slower GDP growth and rising interest rates in FY24F; (2) exports facing slowdown risks; and (3) competition will increase over FY24-25F from Honda/Bajaj-Triumph/Harley… which can pose downside risks,” wrote the analysts in a November 11 report.

In the premium segment, of 250cc and above category bikes, the analysts expect a 9 percent CAGR over the medium term. While Royal Enfield has over 85 percent of the market share, the analysts expect it to lose market share as competition comes in. Over FY23 to FY30, they see RE’s market share in the category reducing from 86 percent to 74 percent. Over the same time period, in the same category, they see Bajaj Auto’s market share going up from 3 percent to 9 percent, and Honda’s and Jawa’s market shares largely holding steady at 5 percent. Harley’s market share is expected to grow by 3 percent to 6 percent over FY25 to FY30.

“The stock currently trades at 29x FY24F EPS (above its historical trading average P/E of 25x), which we believe does not factor in these risks. Hence, we downgrade the stock to reduce,” their report added.