Nomura downgrades Eicher Motors to 'reduce' on rising risk estimates

Slowdown in demand and intensifying competition are the risks brokerage Nomura sees for Eicher Motors and, therefore, analysts have downgraded the stock to ‘reduce’.

The 12-month target price estimate is Rs 3,438, which is about 2 percent below the current market price of around Rs 3,505.

“Hunter’s demand has been better than our initial estimates. Hence, we raise our FY23-25F volume estimates by 2-6 percent to 821k / 904k /965k. However, we are concerned that volumes will remain below consensus due to: (1) slower GDP growth and rising interest rates in FY24F; (2) exports facing slowdown risks; and (3) competition will increase over FY24-25F from Honda/Bajaj-Triumph/Harley… which can pose downside risks,” wrote the analysts in a November 11 report.

In the premium segment, of 250cc and above category bikes, the analysts expect a 9 percent CAGR over the medium term. While Royal Enfield has over 85 percent of the market share, the analysts expect it to lose market share as competition comes in. Over FY23 to FY30, they see RE’s market share in the category reducing from 86 percent to 74 percent. Over the same time period, in the same category, they see Bajaj Auto’s market share going up from 3 percent to 9 percent, and Honda’s and Jawa’s market shares largely holding steady at 5 percent. Harley’s market share is expected to grow by 3 percent to 6 percent over FY25 to FY30.

“The stock currently trades at 29x FY24F EPS (above its historical trading average P/E of 25x), which we believe does not factor in these risks. Hence, we downgrade the stock to reduce,” their report added.

Eicher’s earnings for the quarter ended September missed the brokerage’s estimates in revenue, profit margin and average selling price, and they beat the brokerage’s estimates in expenses-to-sales ratios.

“The 2Q23 consolidated revenue at Rs 35.2 billion, +56% YoY, missed estimates (Nomura: Rs 36 billion, consensus: Rs 35.8 billion). EBITDA margin was at 23.3 percent (Nomura: 25.4 percent; consensus: 23.7 percent). ASP at Rs 169.3k, -7 percent QoQ, was below estimates (Nomura: 173.5k),” the report said.

“RM/sales (raw material to sales ratio) at 57.6 percent, rose 150 bps QoQ (Nomura: 56.3 percent), staff costs/sales was 6.9 percent (Nomura: 6.8 percent) and other expenses/sales was at 12.2 percent (Nomura: 11.5 percent). Volvo-Eicher CV (VECV) margin came in at 5.9 percent (Nomura: 6.3 percent).”

The key upside risks to Nomura’s target price have been listed as stronger growth in Royal Enfield (RE), huge success of new 350 cc models from RE, higher than expected exports growth and margin improvement for Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV). Key downside risks include weak demand in the domestic two-wheeler market with rising fuel cost and competitors taking a larger market share in the premium category.

