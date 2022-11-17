 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida Toll Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore, down 7.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore in September 2022 down 7.78% from Rs. 6.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.87 crore in September 2022 up 5.39% from Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2021.

Noida Toll shares closed at 7.95 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.00% returns over the last 6 months and 11.97% over the last 12 months.

Noida Toll Bridge Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.32 6.35 6.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.32 6.35 6.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.21 0.20
Depreciation 10.55 10.43 10.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.00 4.67 4.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.44 -8.96 -8.51
Other Income 1.58 0.16 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.86 -8.80 -8.31
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.87 -8.81 -8.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.87 -8.81 -8.32
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.87 -8.81 -8.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.87 -8.81 -8.32
Equity Share Capital 186.20 186.20 186.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 -0.47 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.42 -0.47 -0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 -0.47 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.42 -0.47 -0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

