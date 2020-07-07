Noida Toll Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in March 2020 down 6.99% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2020 up 61.53% from Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2020 up 677.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019.
Noida Toll shares closed at 3.75 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.29% returns over the last 6 months and -5.06% over the last 12 months.
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.24
|6.78
|5.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.24
|6.78
|5.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.23
|0.22
|Depreciation
|10.34
|10.52
|9.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.71
|3.67
|6.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.02
|-7.65
|-10.87
|Other Income
|3.88
|0.13
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.14
|-7.52
|-10.69
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|1.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.14
|-7.52
|-12.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.14
|-7.52
|-12.66
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.14
|-7.52
|-13.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.14
|-7.52
|-13.37
|Equity Share Capital
|186.20
|186.20
|186.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.40
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.40
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.40
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.40
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:22 am