Noida Toll Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in March 2020 down 6.99% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2020 up 61.53% from Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2020 up 677.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019.

Noida Toll shares closed at 3.75 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.29% returns over the last 6 months and -5.06% over the last 12 months.