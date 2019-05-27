Noida Toll Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in March 2019 up 9.81% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2019 down 2.15% from Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019 down 200% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.

Noida Toll shares closed at 4.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.88% returns over the last 6 months and -52.82% over the last 12 months.