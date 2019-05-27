Noida Toll Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in March 2019 up 9.81% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2019 down 2.15% from Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019 down 200% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.
Noida Toll shares closed at 4.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.88% returns over the last 6 months and -52.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.64
|5.30
|5.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.64
|5.30
|5.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.26
|0.30
|Depreciation
|9.79
|11.51
|10.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.50
|5.29
|5.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.87
|-11.77
|-11.94
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.06
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.69
|-11.71
|-11.19
|Interest
|1.97
|2.01
|1.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.66
|-13.72
|-12.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.66
|-13.72
|-12.99
|Tax
|0.71
|-7.22
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.37
|-6.50
|-13.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.37
|-6.50
|-13.09
|Equity Share Capital
|186.20
|186.20
|186.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.35
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.35
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.35
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.35
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
