Noida Toll Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore, up 253.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore in September 2021 up 253.89% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2021 up 26.81% from Rs. 11.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021 up 416.44% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2020.

Noida Toll shares closed at 6.90 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 1.47% over the last 12 months.