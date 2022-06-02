 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Noida Toll Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore, down 4.96% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore in March 2022 down 4.96% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022 down 22.69% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 down 66.53% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.

Noida Toll shares closed at 6.74 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.47% returns over the last 6 months and 13.28% over the last 12 months.

Noida Toll Bridge Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.99 6.85 6.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.99 6.85 6.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.28 0.29 0.28
Depreciation 10.46 10.52 10.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.39 4.44 3.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.14 -8.40 -7.98
Other Income 0.51 0.20 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.62 -8.21 -7.80
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.63 -8.21 -7.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.63 -8.21 -7.80
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.63 -8.21 -7.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.63 -8.21 -7.80
Minority Interest 0.06 -0.05 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.57 -8.27 -7.80
Equity Share Capital 186.20 186.20 186.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.44 -0.42
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.44 -0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.44 -0.42
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.44 -0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Noida Toll #Noida Toll Bridge Company #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.