Noida Toll Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore, down 4.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore in March 2022 down 4.96% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022 down 22.69% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 down 66.53% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.

Noida Toll shares closed at 6.74 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.47% returns over the last 6 months and 13.28% over the last 12 months.