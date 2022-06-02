Noida Toll Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore, down 4.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore in March 2022 down 4.96% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022 down 22.69% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 down 66.53% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.
Noida Toll shares closed at 6.74 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.47% returns over the last 6 months and 13.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.99
|6.85
|6.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.99
|6.85
|6.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.29
|0.28
|Depreciation
|10.46
|10.52
|10.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.39
|4.44
|3.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.14
|-8.40
|-7.98
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.20
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.62
|-8.21
|-7.80
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.63
|-8.21
|-7.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.63
|-8.21
|-7.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.63
|-8.21
|-7.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.63
|-8.21
|-7.80
|Minority Interest
|0.06
|-0.05
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.57
|-8.27
|-7.80
|Equity Share Capital
|186.20
|186.20
|186.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.44
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.44
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.44
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.44
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited