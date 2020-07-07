Noida Toll Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in March 2020 down 6.99% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2020 up 63.05% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2020 up 686.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2019.

Noida Toll shares closed at 3.75 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.29% returns over the last 6 months and -5.06% over the last 12 months.