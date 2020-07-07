Noida Toll Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in March 2020 down 6.99% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2020 up 63.05% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2020 up 686.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2019.
Noida Toll shares closed at 3.75 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.29% returns over the last 6 months and -5.06% over the last 12 months.
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.24
|6.78
|5.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.24
|6.78
|5.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.37
|0.50
|Depreciation
|10.34
|10.52
|9.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.48
|3.27
|6.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.90
|-7.39
|-10.94
|Other Income
|3.96
|0.16
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.94
|-7.22
|-10.71
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|1.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.95
|-7.23
|-12.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.95
|-7.23
|-12.68
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.95
|-7.23
|-13.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.95
|-7.23
|-13.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.95
|-7.23
|-13.39
|Equity Share Capital
|186.20
|186.20
|186.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.39
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.39
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.39
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.39
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:22 am