Noida Toll Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore, up 84.31% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore in December 2021 up 84.31% from Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2021 up 15.06% from Rs. 9.73 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2021 up 185.19% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.
Noida Toll shares closed at 7.55 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.85
|6.85
|3.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.85
|6.85
|3.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.29
|0.33
|Depreciation
|10.52
|10.52
|10.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.44
|4.44
|2.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.40
|-8.40
|-9.91
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.20
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.21
|-8.21
|-9.73
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.21
|-8.21
|-9.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.21
|-8.21
|-9.73
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.21
|-8.21
|-9.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.21
|-8.21
|-9.73
|Minority Interest
|-0.05
|-0.05
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.27
|-8.27
|-9.73
|Equity Share Capital
|186.20
|186.20
|186.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.44
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.44
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.44
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.44
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited