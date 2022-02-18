Noida Toll Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore, up 84.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore in December 2021 up 84.31% from Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2021 up 15.06% from Rs. 9.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2021 up 185.19% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

Noida Toll shares closed at 7.55 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)