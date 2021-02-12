Noida Toll Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore, down 45.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore in December 2020 down 45.19% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.73 crore in December 2020 down 34.62% from Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 down 75.45% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2019.

Noida Toll shares closed at 6.00 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)