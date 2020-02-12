Noida Toll Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore, up 27.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore in December 2019 up 27.91% from Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2019 up 45.35% from Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2019 up 1933.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018.

Noida Toll shares closed at 3.60 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.13% returns over the last 6 months and -38.46% over the last 12 months.