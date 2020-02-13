Noida Toll Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore, up 27.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore in December 2019 up 27.91% from Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2019 up 45.35% from Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2019 up 1933.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018.
Noida Toll shares closed at 3.95 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.42% returns over the last 6 months and -34.17% over the last 12 months.
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.78
|6.47
|5.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.78
|6.47
|5.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.43
|0.59
|Depreciation
|10.52
|9.23
|11.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.27
|4.27
|5.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.39
|-7.45
|-11.93
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.66
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.22
|-6.79
|-11.71
|Interest
|0.01
|-2.08
|2.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.23
|-4.71
|-13.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.23
|-4.71
|-13.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.23
|-4.71
|-13.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.23
|-4.71
|-13.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.23
|-4.71
|-13.23
|Equity Share Capital
|186.20
|186.20
|186.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.25
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.25
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.25
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.25
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:10 am