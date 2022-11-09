 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NOCIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 389.23 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NOCIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 389.23 crore in September 2022 up 3.75% from Rs. 375.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.91 crore in September 2022 up 17.7% from Rs. 30.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.64 crore in September 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 51.68 crore in September 2021.

NOCIL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2021.

NOCIL shares closed at 242.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -9.13% over the last 12 months.

NOCIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 389.23 508.90 375.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 389.23 508.90 375.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 228.00 268.53 229.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.77 1.11 0.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.92 3.10 -7.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.45 23.17 18.75
Depreciation 13.63 13.37 10.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.48 111.80 83.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.82 87.82 39.08
Other Income 1.19 0.95 2.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.01 88.77 41.31
Interest 0.34 0.28 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.67 88.49 41.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.67 88.49 41.12
Tax 12.76 22.86 10.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.91 65.63 30.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.91 65.63 30.51
Equity Share Capital 166.62 166.61 166.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.15 3.94 1.83
Diluted EPS 2.14 3.93 1.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.15 3.94 1.83
Diluted EPS 2.14 3.93 1.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:37 pm
