NOCIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 392.72 crore, down 15.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.72 crore in March 2023 down 15.13% from Rs. 462.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.38 crore in March 2023 down 58.55% from Rs. 68.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.22 crore in March 2023 down 53.21% from Rs. 111.60 crore in March 2022.

NOCIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2022.

NOCIL shares closed at 221.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.47% over the last 12 months.