    NOCIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 392.72 crore, down 15.13% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NOCIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 392.72 crore in March 2023 down 15.13% from Rs. 462.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.38 crore in March 2023 down 58.55% from Rs. 68.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.22 crore in March 2023 down 53.21% from Rs. 111.60 crore in March 2022.

    NOCIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2022.

    NOCIL shares closed at 221.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.47% over the last 12 months.

    NOCIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations392.72325.72462.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations392.72325.72462.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.67213.52283.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.660.671.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.10-38.59-53.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0020.5919.43
    Depreciation13.5513.8415.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.2992.96101.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.4522.7394.55
    Other Income3.222.711.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.6725.4495.61
    Interest0.270.300.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.4025.1495.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.4025.1495.24
    Tax10.026.3826.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.3818.7668.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.3818.7668.47
    Equity Share Capital166.64166.63166.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.134.11
    Diluted EPS1.701.124.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.134.11
    Diluted EPS1.701.124.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am