NOCIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 462.74 crore, up 43.71% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NOCIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 462.74 crore in March 2022 up 43.71% from Rs. 321.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.47 crore in March 2022 up 90.14% from Rs. 36.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.60 crore in March 2022 up 112.41% from Rs. 52.54 crore in March 2021.

NOCIL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2021.

NOCIL shares closed at 243.30 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.32% returns over the last 6 months and 21.68% over the last 12 months.

NOCIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 462.74 388.91 321.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 462.74 388.91 321.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 283.97 221.98 184.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.05 0.65 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -53.79 7.94 -5.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.43 18.63 16.51
Depreciation 15.99 10.50 9.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.54 89.76 75.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.55 39.45 40.55
Other Income 1.06 0.87 2.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.61 40.32 42.79
Interest 0.37 0.28 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.24 40.04 42.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.24 40.04 42.58
Tax 26.77 10.15 6.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.47 29.89 36.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.47 29.89 36.01
Equity Share Capital 166.57 166.52 166.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.11 1.80 2.16
Diluted EPS 4.11 1.78 2.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.11 1.80 2.16
Diluted EPS 4.11 1.78 2.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
