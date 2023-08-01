NOCIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 396.67 crore, down 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.67 crore in June 2023 down 22.05% from Rs. 508.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.58 crore in June 2023 down 48.83% from Rs. 65.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.10 crore in June 2023 down 42.14% from Rs. 102.14 crore in June 2022.

NOCIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.94 in June 2022.

NOCIL shares closed at 220.80 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.70% returns over the last 6 months and -19.11% over the last 12 months.