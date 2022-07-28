 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NOCIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.90 crore, up 47.72% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NOCIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 508.90 crore in June 2022 up 47.72% from Rs. 344.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.63 crore in June 2022 up 39.4% from Rs. 47.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.14 crore in June 2022 up 38.7% from Rs. 73.64 crore in June 2021.

NOCIL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2021.

NOCIL shares closed at 285.55 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.90% returns over the last 6 months and 7.17% over the last 12 months.

NOCIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 508.90 462.74 344.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 508.90 462.74 344.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 268.53 283.97 209.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.11 1.05 0.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.10 -53.79 -36.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.17 19.43 20.90
Depreciation 13.37 15.99 10.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.80 101.54 76.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.82 94.55 62.44
Other Income 0.95 1.06 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.77 95.61 63.42
Interest 0.28 0.37 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.49 95.24 63.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 88.49 95.24 63.19
Tax 22.86 26.77 16.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.63 68.47 47.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.63 68.47 47.08
Equity Share Capital 166.61 166.57 166.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.94 4.11 2.83
Diluted EPS 3.93 4.11 2.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.94 4.11 2.83
Diluted EPS 3.93 4.11 2.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #NOCIL #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.