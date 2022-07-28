NOCIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.90 crore, up 47.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.90 crore in June 2022 up 47.72% from Rs. 344.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.63 crore in June 2022 up 39.4% from Rs. 47.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.14 crore in June 2022 up 38.7% from Rs. 73.64 crore in June 2021.

NOCIL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2021.

NOCIL shares closed at 285.55 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.90% returns over the last 6 months and 7.17% over the last 12 months.