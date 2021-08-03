NOCIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 344.50 crore, up 223.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.50 crore in June 2021 up 223.44% from Rs. 106.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.08 crore in June 2021 up 300.34% from Rs. 11.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.64 crore in June 2021 up 306.85% from Rs. 18.10 crore in June 2020.

NOCIL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2020.

NOCIL shares closed at 271.55 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)