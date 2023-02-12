 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NOCIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NOCIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore in December 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 388.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2022 down 37.24% from Rs. 29.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.71% from Rs. 50.82 crore in December 2021.

NOCIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 325.72 389.23 388.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 325.72 389.23 388.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 213.52 228.00 221.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.67 0.77 0.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.59 -22.92 7.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.59 20.45 18.63
Depreciation 13.84 13.63 10.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.96 101.48 89.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.73 47.82 39.45
Other Income 2.71 1.19 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.44 49.01 40.32
Interest 0.30 0.34 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.14 48.67 40.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.14 48.67 40.04
Tax 6.38 12.76 10.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.76 35.91 29.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.76 35.91 29.89
Equity Share Capital 166.63 166.62 166.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.13 2.15 1.80
Diluted EPS 1.12 2.14 1.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.13 2.15 1.80
Diluted EPS 1.12 2.14 1.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited