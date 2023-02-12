NOCIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore in December 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 388.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2022 down 37.24% from Rs. 29.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.71% from Rs. 50.82 crore in December 2021.