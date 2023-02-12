English
    NOCIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NOCIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 325.72 crore in December 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 388.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2022 down 37.24% from Rs. 29.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.71% from Rs. 50.82 crore in December 2021.

    NOCIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations325.72389.23388.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations325.72389.23388.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials213.52228.00221.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.670.770.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.59-22.927.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.5920.4518.63
    Depreciation13.8413.6310.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.96101.4889.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7347.8239.45
    Other Income2.711.190.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4449.0140.32
    Interest0.300.340.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.1448.6740.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.1448.6740.04
    Tax6.3812.7610.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.7635.9129.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.7635.9129.89
    Equity Share Capital166.63166.62166.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.132.151.80
    Diluted EPS1.122.141.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.132.151.80
    Diluted EPS1.122.141.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
