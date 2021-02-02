NOCIL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 274.57 crore, up 41.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.57 crore in December 2020 up 41.31% from Rs. 194.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.08 crore in December 2020 up 6.82% from Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.47 crore in December 2020 up 4.06% from Rs. 36.97 crore in December 2019.

NOCIL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2019.

NOCIL shares closed at 147.30 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.06% returns over the last 6 months and 64.95% over the last 12 months.