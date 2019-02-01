NOCIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 261.24 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.24 crore in December 2018 up 4.8% from Rs. 249.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.65 crore in December 2018 down 0.71% from Rs. 44.97 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.53 crore in December 2018 up 2.39% from Rs. 72.79 crore in December 2017.

NOCIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2017.

NOCIL shares closed at 145.45 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.17% returns over the last 6 months and -30.61% over the last 12 months.