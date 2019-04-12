NOCIL Q4 PAT may dip 14.8% YoY to Rs. 43.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects NOCIL to report net profit at Rs. 43.4 crore down 14.8% year-on-year (down 2.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 260 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 68 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.