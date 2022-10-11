 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NOCIL Q2 PAT seen up 100% YoY to Rs. 60 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Oct 11, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 35.6 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 508.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects NOCIL to report net profit at Rs. 60 crore up 100% year-on-year (down 9.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 82.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 91.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 11, 2022 11:41 am
