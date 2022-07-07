 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NOCIL Q1 PAT seen up 33.8% YoY to Rs. 63.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 07, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 441.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects NOCIL to report net profit at Rs. 63.4 crore up 33.8% year-on-year (down 8% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 31 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 96.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

