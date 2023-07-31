NOCIL net profit slumps 48.5% to Rs 34.3 crore in Q1

NOCIL

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Chemicals company NOCIL posted a net profit of Rs 34.3 crore for the April-June quarter, a steep decline of 48.4 percent from Rs 66.5 crore clocked in a year back.

The company's revenue also recorded a 22.1 percent year-on-year decline to Rs 396.7 crore from Rs 509 crore.

The weak topline and bottomline also weighed on the company's operational performance as EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin eroded sharply to 14 percent in April-June from 20.3 percent in the year-ago period.

EBITDA for the quarter also stood at Rs 55.5 crore sharply down from the Rs 103.4 crore seen in the previous quarter.

The entire chemicals sector is going through a downturn on the back of a weak export demand and excess inventory due to increased supply from Chinese counterparts. It is that weak demand environment which would have likely weighed on NOCIL's Q1 performance.

Nonetheless, brokerages are hopeful to see a recovery in demand from the second half of the current fiscal.

Following the result announcement, shares of NOCIL came sharply off their day's high of Rs 225.70 and at 3.02 pm were trading 2.75 percent higher at Rs 220.35 on the National Stock Exchange.