NOCIL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 375.16 crore, up 69.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.16 crore in September 2021 up 69.3% from Rs. 221.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.99 crore in September 2021 up 78.3% from Rs. 16.82 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.65 crore in September 2021 up 58% from Rs. 32.69 crore in September 2020.

NOCIL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.02 in September 2020.

NOCIL shares closed at 269.60 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.51% returns over the last 6 months and 102.55% over the last 12 months.