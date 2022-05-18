NOCIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 462.74 crore, up 43.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 462.74 crore in March 2022 up 43.71% from Rs. 321.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.92 crore in March 2022 up 84.62% from Rs. 37.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.63 crore in March 2022 up 105.98% from Rs. 54.68 crore in March 2021.

NOCIL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2021.

NOCIL shares closed at 243.30 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.32% returns over the last 6 months and 21.68% over the last 12 months.