NOCIL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 321.99 crore, up 51.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.99 crore in March 2021 up 51.41% from Rs. 212.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.33 crore in March 2021 up 70.69% from Rs. 21.87 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.68 crore in March 2021 up 37.66% from Rs. 39.72 crore in March 2020.

NOCIL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2020.

NOCIL shares closed at 206.60 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.73% returns over the last 6 months and 138.02% over the last 12 months.