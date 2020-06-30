NOCIL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 212.66 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.66 crore in March 2020 down 11.97% from Rs. 241.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.87 crore in March 2020 down 39.54% from Rs. 36.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.72 crore in March 2020 down 36.22% from Rs. 62.28 crore in March 2019.

NOCIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2019.

NOCIL shares closed at 85.95 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.19% returns over the last 6 months and -27.04% over the last 12 months.